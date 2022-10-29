Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 8,711 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

