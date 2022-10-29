HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $223.66 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

