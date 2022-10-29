Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,922 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

