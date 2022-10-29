Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.78 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in IPG Photonics by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in IPG Photonics by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

