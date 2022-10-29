The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

