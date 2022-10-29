Stephens Inc. AR Sells 869 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 220.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.54 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

