Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,493 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.14.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $171.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $323.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

