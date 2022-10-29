Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 13,743 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.97.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

