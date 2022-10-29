Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,113 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.