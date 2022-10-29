Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $243.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.