Stephens Inc. AR Sells 25,141 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $143.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.