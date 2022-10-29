Stephens Inc. AR Sells 566 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.3 %

MDLZ opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.