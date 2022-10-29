Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.32.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

