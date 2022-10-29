Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

