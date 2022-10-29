Morgan Stanley Lowers Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $37.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -225.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

