Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

