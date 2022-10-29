Citigroup Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Target Price to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Under Armour by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

