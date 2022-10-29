Citigroup Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Target Price to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Under Armour Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of UA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.