Cowen Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

