Atlantic Securities Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $115.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

