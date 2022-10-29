Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Lowered by Huber Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was downgraded by Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

