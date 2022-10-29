Robert W. Baird Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $150.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

