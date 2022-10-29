Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 704 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies
In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
ZBRA stock opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $248.17 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.23.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
