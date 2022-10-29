Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 445,343 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $154,829,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,572,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,952,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 137,957 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,483,235 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 217,458 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

