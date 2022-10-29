Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,190 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of International Game Technology worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IGT opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

