Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.45% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

DWAS opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

