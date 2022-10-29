Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.45% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
DWAS opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $100.69.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.