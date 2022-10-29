Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 52,353 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.