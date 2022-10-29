Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $117.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.