Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 726.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

