CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

