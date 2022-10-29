AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,009 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,134. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

