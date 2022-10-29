Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $50.48 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.