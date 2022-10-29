AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 54,966 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 54,966 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.77 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

