AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $663.75 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $621.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

