Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,280,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,618,000 after purchasing an additional 617,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.48.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.