Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $568.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.81.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

