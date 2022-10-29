AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FMC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $117.96 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

