Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.6 %

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

