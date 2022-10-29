22,552 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $431.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

