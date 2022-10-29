AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 12,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $333.75 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.13 and its 200 day moving average is $377.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

