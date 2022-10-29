AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,620 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,560 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

