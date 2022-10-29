148,544 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.