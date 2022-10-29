AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,596 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $162.87 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

