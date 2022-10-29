Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,798,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,487,000 after buying an additional 329,538 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,152,000.

MGV opened at $101.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

