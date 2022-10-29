AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 562,857 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 892,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.