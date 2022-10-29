AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in PTC by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 536,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,640 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in PTC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PTC by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $7,086,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,121,870.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,976 shares of company stock valued at $31,912,128. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

