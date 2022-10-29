AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,333 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 49.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,162,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.