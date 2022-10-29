AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

