AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $125.31 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

