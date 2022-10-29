AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,535 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

