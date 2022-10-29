AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $49.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

